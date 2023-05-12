Local Listings
Lamesa man killed in rollover early Thursday morning

A Lamesa man was killed in a rollover early Thursday morning in Dawson County.
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DAWSON COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A Lamesa man was killed in a rollover early Thursday morning in Dawson County.

According to a DPS crash report, 34-year-old Nicholas Gilchrest was headed southbound in the left lane of Highway 87 when he struck standing water in the roadway. Nicholas began to side skid before rolling into the median.

The crash happened around 5:48 a.m. Gilchrest died at the scene of the crash.

According the report, Gilchrest was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

