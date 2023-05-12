Local Listings
Lubbock college students preparing to walk the stage

See the graduation schedules for colleges in the Lubbock area.
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - College students throughout the Lubbock area are gearing up to graduate this month.

The student are preparing to walk the stage at Texas Tech University and Wayland Baptist University. Lubbock Christian University’s commencement was on Saturday, May 6.

Below are the schedules for the ceremonies:

Texas Tech University

A Lubbock name, Marsha Sharp will be speaking at the Friday ceremonies. In addition, Edward Whitacre, Jr. is set to speak at the Saturday ceremonies.

Friday, May 12

  • 11 a.m.
    • College of Arts & Sciences
  • 3 p.m.
    • Rawls College of Business
    • Davis College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources
  • 6:30 p.m.
    • Graduate School

Saturday, May 13

  • 9 a.m.
    • Honors College
    • Huckabee College of Architecture
    • Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts
    • University Studies
    • College of Education
    • College of Human Sciences
  • 1 p.m.
    • Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering
    • College of Media & Communications

Wayland Baptist University

The ceremony will include the Torch and Mantle tradition, where graduating seniors pass their torch to an underclassmen of their choosing. This underclassman is challenged to complete their own coursework and also walk the stage.

Saturday, May 20

  • 1:15 p.m.
    • Graduates are asked to meet in the Harral Auditorium at 1:15 p.m. before the march to Hutcherson Center.
  • 2 p.m.
    • Commencement starts

