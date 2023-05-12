Monterey junior wins annual Keep Lubbock Beautiful art contest

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Keep Lubbock Beautiful held their annual art contest allowing students from kindergarten all the way to high school to submit their artwork to be shown around the city on a solid waste truck.

Out of more than 40 art submissions to the contest, Jaina Weston, a Monterey High School junior was this year’s winner.

Every year, the Keep Lubbock Beautiful art contest centers around a different theme. This year’s theme was: What does a day without water look like?

Del Rio Mullen with Keep Lubbock Beautiful says this theme was chosen to spread the message of reducing waste for a better environment.

“Our winner this year, she did a great job to kind of get this hopeful message in a situation that is full of despair,” Mullen said.

Mullen said this contest aims to bridge the gap between the city and the public, and that the best way to get it out there is through the schools, through the kids, with art as one of the easiest ways to send a message.

Jaina’s art will be displayed on a brand-new waste truck that will spread her message throughout Lubbock. But it also teaches her an important lesson.

“We have career and technology class where it’s not just school stuff, but this is what you can do and you can make a living for it,” Advanced Technology Center teacher Brenda Olden said.

This contest gave Jaina the opportunity to step out of her comfort zone and take a chance.

“I don’t usually do this so I feel like it’s good to get more experience,” Jaina Weston said.

Brenda Olden taught all three of the contest winners and is proud of their continued dedication to education.

“What you’re doing in school is useful and don’t doubt yourself, just keep up the good work,” Olden said.

The top three winners won $100, and the honorary mentions each got a $50 prize.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.