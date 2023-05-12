Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Mother, daughter graduating college together with 4.0 GPAs

A daughter and mother will be earning their college degree together from Our Lady of the Lake...
A daughter and mother will be earning their college degree together from Our Lady of the Lake University in Texas.(Our Lady of the Lake University)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Gray News) - A mother-daughter duo will be earning their college degrees together.

Alissa Meyer, 50, and her daughter, Elizabeth Meyer, 25, are graduating from Our Lady of the Lake University with master’s degrees in social work and matching 4.0 GPAs.

“It’s an amazing feeling for me,” Alissa Meyer said. “Not a lot of people can say they graduated with their child or children.”

The school said this marks the fifth time a mother and daughter are earning their degrees together and the third time graduating together.

“She’s my best friend,” daughter Elizabeth Meyer said. “All our classmates call her ‘mom.’”

The Meyers work at Walgreens as pharmacy technicians and live on campus together. They have also both previously earned bachelor’s degrees in social work from Mary Hardin-Baylor and three associate degrees from Central Texas College.

The mother and daughter said they plan to take a year break after spring commencement before returning to pursue a Ph.D.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash happened near 7000 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway
WATCH: The Office Bar sued following deadly crash that killed 5
Sheriff’s Office investigating after body found in North Lubbock Co.
Missing 21-year-old found dead in northwest Lubbock Co.
School lockers
Four area schools taking precautions among reported online threats
A woman has been arrested after a police chase late Tuesday night in East Lubbock.
Wrong-way driver arrested after police chase on East Loop
Source: KCBD Video
Plainview ISD statement describes South Elementary incident as ‘mutual inappropriate sexual contact’

Latest News

Migrants are stopped by a Texas National Guard soldier after crossing from Ciudad Juarez,...
Pandemic-related asylum restrictions known as Title 42 expire, straining US immigration system
An Amber Alert has been issued for a teen girl in North Carolina.
Amber Alert issued for missing 16-year-old girl in North Carolina
X-FAB Logo
X-Fab announces $200 million expansion, creates 250 new jobs
With some confetti cannons, Raider Red revealed the genders for the Adams' family's new twins.
Guns or Bows: Raider Red reveals genders for Texas Tech family’s twins