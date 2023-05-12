New Mexico Junior College offering full ride scholarships for Music and Technology program

HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - The New Mexico Junior College is offering full ride scholarships to music students this coming fall semester for the Music and Technology program.

The program is meant for aspiring musicians and technicians or those with a little more experience. Students will learn how to build entertainment careers through creating a body of work, promoting themselves and learning skills to “become the multi-faceted industry ‘standard.’”

With the new semester brings a new NMJC touring ensemble: “Fearless.”

This touring group will learn what it means to travel, rehearse, set up a PA system and lighting, play a stage show, host post-show meet and greets and tear it all down again.

The college is offering full-ride scholarships for those in the ensemble. Entry into the ensemble is audition-based.

Those interested in the program can contact musician and director of the program Dustin Garret at dgarrett@nmjc.edu.

