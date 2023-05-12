Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

New Mexico Junior College offering full ride scholarships for Music and Technology program

By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - The New Mexico Junior College is offering full ride scholarships to music students this coming fall semester for the Music and Technology program.

The program is meant for aspiring musicians and technicians or those with a little more experience. Students will learn how to build entertainment careers through creating a body of work, promoting themselves and learning skills to “become the multi-faceted industry ‘standard.’”

With the new semester brings a new NMJC touring ensemble: “Fearless.”

This touring group will learn what it means to travel, rehearse, set up a PA system and lighting, play a stage show, host post-show meet and greets and tear it all down again.

The college is offering full-ride scholarships for those in the ensemble. Entry into the ensemble is audition-based.

Those interested in the program can contact musician and director of the program Dustin Garret at dgarrett@nmjc.edu.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock area schools
School officials find no threat to Lubbock campuses
crash happened near 7000 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway
LPD: Empty tequila bottle, partial case of beer found in vehicle involved in head-on collision that killed 5
Source: KCBD Video
Plainview ISD statement describes South Elementary incident as ‘mutual inappropriate sexual contact’
Still image from video released showing deadly confrontation between Kyle Carruth and Chad Read.
Homicide of Chad Read goes before grand jury, no charges will be filed against Carruth
A 19-year-old mother in New Mexico is charged with first-degree murder after police said she...
19-year-old charged with murder after throwing newborn in emergency room trash can, police say

Latest News

NMJC starting Music and Technology Program
NMJC starting Music and Technology Program
Traffic alert
Emergency crews responding to north Lubbock rollover, traffic delays expected
See the graduation schedules for colleges in the Lubbock area.
Lubbock college students preparing to walk the stage
A Lamesa man was killed in a rollover early Thursday morning in Dawson County.
Lamesa man killed in rollover early Thursday morning