Severe thunderstorm watch for Rolling Plains, rainy weekend ahead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Storm Prediction Center has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of the Rolling Plains, southeast of Lubbock, until 10 p.m. Friday, May 12. This includes Kent, Borden and Scurry counties, shown in green below:

Severe thunderstorm watch in green (KCBD)

In and near the watch area, storms have the potential to produce hail larger than 1″ diameter and wind gusts to around 60mph.

Late this afternoon we’ve seen pretty widespread coverage of thunderstorms from Midland to Jayton and Snyder up to near Wichita Falls. The most intense storms have been just southeast of our area, but pay close attention to storms in the watch area. Storms are lifting northward.

These are also slow-moving storms, leading to torrential downpours in some locations.

Later tonight we expect rain and thunderstorms to spread across more of the area, including Lubbock. The severe threat will be lower at this point, though an isolated strong storm can’t be ruled out. Periods of rain and thunderstorms will continue off-and-on through the night into Saturday. When it’s not raining, it will remain cloudy and cool. The high temperature will only reach the mid 60s Saturday. Then on Sunday we’ll continue with a chance for more showers and thunderstorms, high temperature in the low 70s.

While the storm chance will drop some heading into next week, that’s a drop from the really good chance this weekend...which we haven’t seen in some time. There will be quite a bit of humidity in the atmosphere into early next week, above what we typically see. There is still a chance you’ll see a shower or storm each day through at least middle of next week, with slightly warmer weather next week, high back in the 80s by Wednesday.

Some localized flooding is possible this weekend. After the potential for some severe storms late today, generally southeast of Lubbock, the severe threat will be fairly low next few days. Just good, soaking rain. Exactly what we need! Though it may not be the best timing for graduation or Mother’s Day celebrations. Looking back to my graduation from Texas Tech and how much I was sweating with dress shirt and robe on that May day, I think I would’ve traded sunshine for rain.

Be sure to download the free KCBD First Alert Weather App to track the rain and receive customized local alerts.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.