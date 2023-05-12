Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Student dies after being hit by truck while boarding school bus, sheriff says

A student in Wisconsin has died after being hit by a truck while waiting to get on a school bus.
A student in Wisconsin has died after being hit by a truck while waiting to get on a school bus.(WMTV-TV/Marcus Aarsvold)
By Nick Viviani and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REEDSBURG, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - A Wisconsin student has died after being struck by a pickup truck while boarding a school bus.

WMTV reports the crash occurred Friday morning when the school bus was picking up students at a stop along State Highway 33.

The bus was sideswiped by a Ford F-150 that was traveling in the same direction.

According to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, the pickup driver failed to slow down in time and swerved to the right. The vehicle then made contact with the right side of the school bus and struck a student getting on the bus.

First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the student was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no injuries reported to any other students. They were taken to Webb Middle School to be reunited with their families after the crash.

Officials with the Reedsburg School District said they plan to have resources available for the families involved.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver of the pickup suffered minor injuries.

Authorities did not immediately release the names of those involved in the crash.

The highway was closed for about five hours for the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock area schools
School officials find no threat to Lubbock campuses
crash happened near 7000 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway
LPD: Empty tequila bottle, partial case of beer found in vehicle involved in head-on collision that killed 5
Source: KCBD Video
Plainview ISD statement describes South Elementary incident as ‘mutual inappropriate sexual contact’
Still image from video released showing deadly confrontation between Kyle Carruth and Chad Read.
Homicide of Chad Read goes before grand jury, no charges will be filed against Carruth
A 19-year-old mother in New Mexico is charged with first-degree murder after police said she...
19-year-old charged with murder after throwing newborn in emergency room trash can, police say

Latest News

FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell sits in a police car after a hearing at the Fremont County...
Doomsday plot: Idaho jury convicts Lori Vallow Daybell of murdering 2 children, romantic rival
Jamie Foxx arrives at the premiere of "Day Shift" on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Regal LA....
Jamie Foxx out of the hospital and recuperating, daughter says
Owen Grigoreva and Ginger, his emotional support pot-bellied pig.
‘I had tears’: City won’t change ordinance for 9-year-old to keep emotional support pig
NMJC starting Music and Technology Program
New Mexico Junior College offering full ride scholarships for Music and Technology program