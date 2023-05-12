Local Listings
Thunderstorm Chances This Evening

By Collin Mertz
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thunderstorms fire off in the SE in the late afternoon today, leading to more widespread showers in the southern and southern central counties overnight and in the early morning hours. Severe threats include winds up to 60 mph or greater, hail up to an inch or higher, and a very small chance of a brief spin-up tornado. All of this comes with a cold front that plummets temps into the mid-to-upper 60s for Saturday and low 70s for the next several days.

High Temps
High Temps(KCBD)

Until the front arrives, we have a day full of blue clear skies and warm temps, getting up to the low 90s. Winds start lighter this morning, picking up in the early afternoon. Similarly, skies are clear for most of the day, quickly switching to partly cloudy and then overcast in the late afternoon as storm initiate.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KCBD)

