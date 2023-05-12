X-Fab announces $200 million expansion, creates 250 new jobs

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A global company and longtime corporate partner of Lubbock is expanding its operation.

X-Fab is ramping up production of silicon carbide semiconductors, critical parts in the automotive, medical, and consumer industries.

X-Fab Texas set up shop in north Lubbock almost 25 years ago.

Now, the world leader in silicon carbide production is once again investing in Lubbock and the future.

President of X-Fab Texas Lloyd Whetzel says the $200 million expansion will help X-Fab keep pace with the demand for these lucrative semiconductors.

“The silicon-carbide market right now is forecasted to grow by roughly 35% per year over the next decade,” Whetzel said. “There’s not enough capacity in the world right now to support that, and we’re trying to grow our capacity as quickly as we can.”

Meaning more major investments are expected over the next five years based on market demands, but it takes manpower to manufacture.

This expansion will create up to 250 new jobs in Lubbock.

“We need engineers, we need project managers, we need people to run the machines, we need people to fix the machines,” Whetzel said.

President of the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance John Osborne says that need could help keep Texas Tech University and South Plains College students here in the hub city after graduation.

“The fact that they’re hiring so many of our graduates out of our university,” Osborne said. “People out of South Plains it’s really helpful for us as a community.”

You don’t have to be a student to apply, and Osborne says these jobs pay more than the average hourly rate in Lubbock.

“This is a real opportunity for citizens to be able to provide for their families, to move up and get great paying jobs,” Osborne said. “That also causes a tremendous amount of economic impact in our community.”

Meaning this new expansion will not put out more money but bring in more as well.

“It’s absolutely incredible,” Osborne said. “The impact on this is incredibly significant because they do sell these chips worldwide and that brings a tremendous amount of money back into our economy every single day.”

