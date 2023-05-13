1 injured in shooting in Dollar General parking lot

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the parking lot of Dollar General, 9604 University Avenue, on Saturday afternoon.

Early reports indicate someone with a group of juveniles shot into a car in the parking lot.

The call came in at 1:15 p.m.

Police say there was some kind of “altercation” and one person was shot. They were taken to Covenant by private vehicle and are said to be in stable condition.

We’ll continue to update this story as details are confirmed.

