Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Eastbound Loop 88 frontage road work continues

South Knoxville Avenue to be closed to all traffic
(KOSA)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Provided by TxDOT

LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) – Beginning, Monday, May 15, the Texas Department of Transportation will close Knoxville Avenue, south of Loop 88 (FM 1585/130th Street), to all traffic as crews continue work on the Loop 88 eastbound frontage road.

The closure is expected to remain in place approximately one week. Traffic needing to access Knoxville Avenue can do so by using Memphis Avenue or 135th Street, from Indiana Avenue.

The work is part of a $154.8 million project to convert FM 1585 from a rural, two-lane roadway into Loop 88, a six-lane freeway with frontage roads, bridges, and ramps.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lamesa man was killed in a rollover early Thursday morning in Dawson County.
Lamesa man killed in rollover early Thursday morning
Traffic alert
Emergency crews responding to north Lubbock rollover, traffic delays expected
The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say
With some confetti cannons, Raider Red revealed the genders for the Adams' family's new twins.
Guns or Bows: Raider Red reveals genders for Texas Tech family’s twins
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins

Latest News

TxDOT updating lights to LED on Hwy 114, work begins Monday
Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the parking lot of Dollar General, 9604...
1 injured in shooting in Dollar General parking lot
SB 896 state capitol
Free speech advocates oppose SB 896 in Texas House
Dalton Kasel of Muleshoe celebrating after a successful bull ride.
Muleshoe man in PBR World Finals, ranked third