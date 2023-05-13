Eastbound Loop 88 frontage road work continues

Provided by TxDOT

LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) – Beginning, Monday, May 15, the Texas Department of Transportation will close Knoxville Avenue, south of Loop 88 (FM 1585/130th Street), to all traffic as crews continue work on the Loop 88 eastbound frontage road.

The closure is expected to remain in place approximately one week. Traffic needing to access Knoxville Avenue can do so by using Memphis Avenue or 135th Street, from Indiana Avenue.

The work is part of a $154.8 million project to convert FM 1585 from a rural, two-lane roadway into Loop 88, a six-lane freeway with frontage roads, bridges, and ramps.

