Extra Innings Playoff Scores for Friday, May 12
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with softball and baseball playoff scores for Friday, May 12.
SOFTBALL (Regional Quarterfinals)
Monterey 2 Amarillo 1 (series tied 1-1)
Monterey 2 Amarillo 1 (Monterey wins series 2-1 to advance)
Bushland 15 Idalou 1 (Bushland sweeps series to advance)
Forsan 12 Ralls 11 (series tied at 1)
Forsan 7 Ralls 3 (Forsan wins series to advance)
Hermleigh 12 Eula 5 (Hermleigh sweeps series to advance)
TAPPS State Semifinals
Lubbock Christian 24 Fort Worth Temple 5 (Lady Eagles will play for State Title)
New Mexico playoffs
Gallup 8 Lovington 2 (Gallup advances)
BASEBALL (Area Round)
El Paso Hanks 7 Monterey 6 (series tied at 1)
Monterey 3 El Paso Hanks 1 (Monterey wins series to advance)
Idalou 12 Littlefield 7 ( Idalou sweeps series to advance)
Shallowater 6 Denver City 5 (Shallowater sweeps series to advance)
Bushland 9 Brownfield 3 ( Bushland leads series 1-0)
Bushland 8 Brownfield 3 (Bushland sweeps series to advance)
Olton 7 Sanford-Fritch 6 (Olton leads 1-0)
Olton 6 Sanford-Fritch 0 (Olton sweeps series to advance)
Tornillo 10 Slaton 5 (Tornillo leads series 1-0)
Sunray 9 Ropes 2 (series tied at 1)
Ropes 7 Sunray 3 (Ropes wins series in 3 to advance)
Nazareth 11 Borden County 1 (Nazareth sweeps series to advance)
TAPPS State Semifinals
Fort Worth Temple 4 Lubbock Christian 0
