Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Extra Innings Playoff Scores for Friday, May 12

Extra Innings
Extra Innings(KCBD)
By Pete Christy
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with softball and baseball playoff scores for Friday, May 12.

SOFTBALL (Regional Quarterfinals)

Monterey 2 Amarillo 1 (series tied 1-1)

Monterey 2 Amarillo 1 (Monterey wins series 2-1 to advance)

Bushland 15 Idalou 1 (Bushland sweeps series to advance)

Forsan 12 Ralls 11 (series tied at 1)

Forsan 7 Ralls 3 (Forsan wins series to advance)

Hermleigh 12 Eula 5 (Hermleigh sweeps series to advance)

TAPPS State Semifinals

Lubbock Christian 24 Fort Worth Temple 5 (Lady Eagles will play for State Title)

New Mexico playoffs

Gallup 8 Lovington 2 (Gallup advances)

BASEBALL (Area Round)

El Paso Hanks 7 Monterey 6 (series tied at 1)

Monterey 3 El Paso Hanks 1 (Monterey wins series to advance)

Idalou 12 Littlefield 7 ( Idalou sweeps series to advance)

Shallowater 6 Denver City 5 (Shallowater sweeps series to advance)

Bushland 9 Brownfield 3 ( Bushland leads series 1-0)

Bushland 8 Brownfield 3 (Bushland sweeps series to advance)

Olton 7 Sanford-Fritch 6 (Olton leads 1-0)

Olton 6 Sanford-Fritch 0 (Olton sweeps series to advance)

Tornillo 10 Slaton 5 (Tornillo leads series 1-0)

Sunray 9 Ropes 2 (series tied at 1)

Ropes 7 Sunray 3 (Ropes wins series in 3 to advance)

Nazareth 11 Borden County 1 (Nazareth sweeps series to advance)

TAPPS State Semifinals

Fort Worth Temple 4 Lubbock Christian 0

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock area schools
School officials find no threat to Lubbock campuses
crash happened near 7000 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway
LPD: Empty tequila bottle, partial case of beer found in vehicle involved in head-on collision that killed 5
Source: KCBD Video
Plainview ISD statement describes South Elementary incident as ‘mutual inappropriate sexual contact’
A Lamesa man was killed in a rollover early Thursday morning in Dawson County.
Lamesa man killed in rollover early Thursday morning
Still image from video released showing deadly confrontation between Kyle Carruth and Chad Read.
Homicide of Chad Read goes before grand jury, no charges will be filed against Carruth

Latest News

Texas Tech’s Brandon Beckel tossed four shutout innings in relief, cementing the Red Raiders’...
Beckel blanks No. 12 WVU, lifts Tech to win
Dalton Kasel of Muleshoe celebrating after a successful bull ride.
Muleshoe man in PBR World Finals, ranked third
Area Athletes compete in 5A/2A State Track & Field meet
Area Athletes compete in 5A/2A State Track & Field meet
Michael Breler
Breler promoted to head men’s tennis coach