Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Muleshoe man in PBR World Finals, ranked third

Dalton Kasel has dreamed of winning for 11 years
Dalton Kasel of Muleshoe celebrating after a successful bull ride.
Dalton Kasel of Muleshoe celebrating after a successful bull ride.(PBR)
By Patricia Perry
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man from Muleshoe is hoping to hang on for eight seconds in the Professional Bull Riders World Finals. This is an 11-year dream for Dalton Kasel.

“I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” Kasel said.

He started bull riding at 13. He did amateur and junior rodeos until he met a stock contractor of PBR.

“It was a just kind of [a] God deal, where when I met him, he came to the college, and he told me that I was good enough to go and kind of built my confidence. I went to my first PBR with him,” Kasel said.

That confidence has carried him to the PBR World Finals five times now.

“It’s still just as exciting as the first time but a little less nerve-racking,” Kasel said.

The 2023 PBR World Finals starts Friday night and goes until the 21st at the Dickies arena in Fort Worth.

In the chute and on the bull, Kasel said he tries not to think about the ride too much. He said not thinking about it is the hardest part.

“I try to not think a whole lot because I’ve done it for so long that my body knows how to react correctly,” Kasel said.

After the buzzer hits eight seconds though, it’s a big celebration. Celebrating at the World Finals has always been a dream but something Kasel never thought he would experience. Now, since he is ranked third in the world, he’s more confident.

“But I don’t think I truly actually believed that until here this past year that you know I could,” Kasel said.

Even though Kasel has been injured in what’s touted as the toughest sport on dirt, he said he gets back on with a goal in sight.

“My dream’s been to be a World Champion, and it’s hard to give up on a dream that you haven’t achieved yet,” Kasel said.

If he could go back and talk to his 13-year-old self, Kasel said he would tell him to be confident that he would win that championship title one day. He hopes 2023 is that year for him.

“If I was able to tell myself whenever I was 13, no you’re actually going to do this, then who knows what all I could have accomplished,” Kasel said.

To others who have the same dream, Kasel said to not give up.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock area schools
School officials find no threat to Lubbock campuses
crash happened near 7000 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway
LPD: Empty tequila bottle, partial case of beer found in vehicle involved in head-on collision that killed 5
Source: KCBD Video
Plainview ISD statement describes South Elementary incident as ‘mutual inappropriate sexual contact’
A Lamesa man was killed in a rollover early Thursday morning in Dawson County.
Lamesa man killed in rollover early Thursday morning
Still image from video released showing deadly confrontation between Kyle Carruth and Chad Read.
Homicide of Chad Read goes before grand jury, no charges will be filed against Carruth

Latest News

The Lubbock City Council adopted the Unified Development Code and new zoning map
Lubbock’s new Unified Development Code, zoning map adopted with final 5-2 vote
Jaina Weston winner of contest hugs her teacher
Monterey junior wins annual Keep Lubbock Beautiful art contest
Auston Arellano, 32
Police investigating after mother’s 2022 death ruled homicide, son charged with aggravated assault
NMJC starting Music and Technology Program
New Mexico Junior College offering potential full ride scholarships for Music and Technology program