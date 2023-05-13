TxDOT updating lights to LED on Hwy 114, work begins Monday

Provided by TxDOT

LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) – Motorists traveling SH 114 (19th Street) in Lubbock, over the next several months can anticipate various lanes closures as the Texas Department of Transportation begins a $104,271 project to update the lighting to LED (light emitting diode) along the roadway.

Two segments of SH 114 in the city of Lubbock are included in the project limits:

northeast Loop 289 to I-27

Memphis Avenue to west Loop 289.

“Crews are scheduled to begin work on Monday, May 15, on the project’s western segment. LED lights use less energy and increase visibility on the road, said Jeremy Dearing, P.E., TxDOT Lubbock District Director of Transportation Operations. “Drivers should anticipate various daytime closures. No overnight or extended lane closures are planned.”

Drivers are urged to stay alert and minimize distractions when entering the work zone for their safety and the safety of the workers. Weather permitting, work is expected to wrap-up mid-summer.

