Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

TxDOT updating lights to LED on Hwy 114, work begins Monday

(KOSA)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Provided by TxDOT

LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) – Motorists traveling SH 114 (19th Street) in Lubbock, over the next several months can anticipate various lanes closures as the Texas Department of Transportation begins a $104,271 project to update the lighting to LED (light emitting diode) along the roadway.

Two segments of SH 114 in the city of Lubbock are included in the project limits:

northeast Loop 289 to I-27

Memphis Avenue to west Loop 289.

“Crews are scheduled to begin work on Monday, May 15, on the project’s western segment. LED lights use less energy and increase visibility on the road, said Jeremy Dearing, P.E., TxDOT Lubbock District Director of Transportation Operations. “Drivers should anticipate various daytime closures. No overnight or extended lane closures are planned.”

Drivers are urged to stay alert and minimize distractions when entering the work zone for their safety and the safety of the workers. Weather permitting, work is expected to wrap-up mid-summer.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lamesa man was killed in a rollover early Thursday morning in Dawson County.
Lamesa man killed in rollover early Thursday morning
Traffic alert
Emergency crews responding to north Lubbock rollover, traffic delays expected
The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say
With some confetti cannons, Raider Red revealed the genders for the Adams' family's new twins.
Guns or Bows: Raider Red reveals genders for Texas Tech family’s twins
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins

Latest News

Eastbound Loop 88 frontage road work continues
Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the parking lot of Dollar General, 9604...
1 injured in shooting in Dollar General parking lot
SB 896 state capitol
Free speech advocates oppose SB 896 in Texas House
Dalton Kasel of Muleshoe celebrating after a successful bull ride.
Muleshoe man in PBR World Finals, ranked third