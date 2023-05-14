Area 1A athletes shine at State

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s how our area athletes fared at the 1A State Track & Field Meet in Austin.

The Paducah Boys won the 1A State Team Championship

1A Girls 3200m Taytum Goodman Springlake-Earth 1st State Champion

1A Girls 3200m Jace Chisum Jayton 4th

1A Girls Discus Anslee Buchanan Borden County 6th

Taytum Goodman Springlake-Earth won three State Titles (Facebook)

1A Boys Pole Vault Tate McBee Meadow 3rd

1A Boys Pole Vault Cayden Timmons Whiteface 9th

1A Girls Long Jump Kamryn Dyck Loop 1st State Champion

1A Girls Long Jump Brenna Francis Silverton 3rd

1A Girls Long Jump Caroline Myrick Nazareth 9th

1A Boys Long Jump Shamadrick Weaver Whitharral 4th

1A Boys Long Jump Sawyer Francis Silverton 6th

1A Boys Discus Tucker Schuleter Valley 7th

1A Boys Discus Kayden Martinez Spur 9th

1A Girls Pole Vault Sydney Hancock Hermleigh 5th

1A Girls Pole Vault Hayley Connell Sands 6th

1A Boys High Jump Shamadrick Weaver Whitharral 6th

1A Boys High Jump Sean Stanaland Jayton 9th

1A Girls High Jump Madison Tyler Lazbuddie 3rd

1A Girls Shot Put Rexie Sanders Borden County 6th

1A Girls Shot Put Neihmaya Howard Klondike 7th

1A Girls Triple Jump Brenna Francis Silverton 3rd

1A Boys Shot Put Hadley Ray Guthrie 6th

1A Boys Shot Put Landen Foree Borden County 8th

1A Boys Triple Jump Griff Reel Jayton 7th

1A Girls 4x100 Klondike 1st State Champions

1A Girls 4x100 Borden County 9th

1A Boys 4x100 Paducah 1st State Champions

1A Boys 4x100 Whitharral 5th

1A Boys 4x100 Valley 6th

1A Girls 800m Taytum Goodman SL-Earth 1st State Champion

1A Girls 800m Bucki Smith Spur 6th

1A Boys 800m Wiley Gaskins Sands 6th

1A Boys 800m Carlos Plata 7th

1A Boys 110m Hurdles Cord Piper Paducah 1st State Champion

1A Boys 110m Hurdles Sawyer Francis Silverton 2nd

1A Boys 110m Hurdles Zeke Kasel Lazbuddie 6th

1A Girls 100m Kamryn Dyck Loop 1st State Champion

1A Girls 100m Toree Jo Evans Hart 5th

1A Boys 100m Shamadrick Weaver Whitharral 3rd

1A Boys 100m De’Angelo Humphries Southland 8th

1A Girls 4x200 Klondike 1st State Champions

1A Girls 4x200 Nazareth 2nd

1A Girls 4x200 Borden County 4th

1A Boys 4x200 Paducah 1st State Champions

1A Boys 4x200 Valley 3rd

1A Girls 400 Chloe Birkenfeld Nazareth 4th

1A Girls 400 Elysa Martinez Sands 6th

1A Boys 400 Griff Reel Jayton 2nd

1A Boys 400 Chris Velasquez Morton 9th

1A Girls 300m Hurdles Maddie Francis Silverton 1st State Champion

1A Girls 300m Hurdles Emma Samaron Springlake-Earth 3rd

1A Boys 300m Hurdles Caden Barron Klondike 6th

1A Boys 300m Sawyer Francis Silverton 7th

1A Girls 200m Toree Jo Evans Hart 5th

1A Boys 200m Jakyen Wright Paducah 1st State Champion

1A Boys 200m Shamadrick Weaver Whitharral 3rd

1A Boys 200m Carlos Alanis Silverton 7th

1A Girls 1600m Taytum Goodman Springlake-Earth 1st State Champion

1A Girls 1600m Daylee Chisum Jayton 3rd

1A Girls 1600m Jace Chisum Jayton 4th

1A Boys 1600m Wiley Gaskins Sands 3rd

1A Girls 4x400 Nazareth 1st State Champions

1A Girls 4x400 Borden County 6th

1A Girls 4x400 Silverton 9th

Congrats to all of our area athletes for making it to State!

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.