Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Extra Innings Playoff Scores for Saturday, May 13

High school softball and baseball scores from around the South Plains.
High school softball and baseball scores from around the South Plains.(KCBD Graphic)
By Pete Christy
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your softball and baseball playoff scores from across the South Plains.

SOFTBALL (TAPPS State Championship)

Shiner State Paul 12 Lubbock Christian 2

BASEBALL

Byron Nelson 1 Frenship 0 (series tied at 1)

Byron Nelson 11 Frenship 1 (Byron Nelson wins series 2-1 to advance)

Slaton 5 Tornillo 2 (series tied at 1)

Slaton 10 Tornillo 3 (Slaton wins 2-1 to advance)

Sundown 13 Clarendon 3 (series tied at 1)

Gorman 11 Ira 1 (Gorman wins series 2-1 to advance)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the parking lot of Dollar General, 9604...
1 injured in shooting in Dollar General parking lot
A Lamesa man was killed in a rollover early Thursday morning in Dawson County.
Lamesa man killed in rollover early Thursday morning
Traffic alert
Emergency crews responding to north Lubbock rollover, traffic delays expected
The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins

Latest News

Texas Tech fell 17-2 to No. 12 West Virginia on Saturday at Monongalia County Ballpark. The two...
Red Raiders fall in Morgantown, series split
Klondike Girls 4x200 State Champs
Area 1A athletes shine at State
Texas Tech’s Brandon Beckel tossed four shutout innings in relief, cementing the Red Raiders’...
Beckel blanks No. 12 WVU, lifts Tech to win
Extra Innings
Extra Innings Playoff Scores for Friday, May 12