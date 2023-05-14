Extra Innings Playoff Scores for Saturday, May 13
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your softball and baseball playoff scores from across the South Plains.
SOFTBALL (TAPPS State Championship)
Shiner State Paul 12 Lubbock Christian 2
BASEBALL
Byron Nelson 1 Frenship 0 (series tied at 1)
Byron Nelson 11 Frenship 1 (Byron Nelson wins series 2-1 to advance)
Slaton 5 Tornillo 2 (series tied at 1)
Slaton 10 Tornillo 3 (Slaton wins 2-1 to advance)
Sundown 13 Clarendon 3 (series tied at 1)
Gorman 11 Ira 1 (Gorman wins series 2-1 to advance)
