Extra Innings Playoff Scores for Saturday, May 13

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your softball and baseball playoff scores from across the South Plains.

SOFTBALL (TAPPS State Championship)

Shiner State Paul 12 Lubbock Christian 2

BASEBALL

Byron Nelson 1 Frenship 0 (series tied at 1)

Byron Nelson 11 Frenship 1 (Byron Nelson wins series 2-1 to advance)

Slaton 5 Tornillo 2 (series tied at 1)

Slaton 10 Tornillo 3 (Slaton wins 2-1 to advance)

Sundown 13 Clarendon 3 (series tied at 1)

Gorman 11 Ira 1 (Gorman wins series 2-1 to advance)

