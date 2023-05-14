Red Raiders fall in Morgantown, series split

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Texas Tech fell 17-2 to No. 12 West Virginia on Saturday at Monongalia County Ballpark. The two teams will play for the series win on Sunday at 12 p.m. CT.

The Red Raiders scored on a pair of solo home runs. Zac Vooletich hit his third of the season in the seventh and Kevin Bazzell tagged his second of the series and seventh of the season in the eighth.

The Mountaineers meanwhile scored in six of the eight innings they batted and tallied multiple runs in five of those frames.

Trendan Parish made his eighth start of the season for the Red Raiders on Saturday. The sophomore surrendered a career-high eight runs in a three-inning start. The Mountaineers jumped out in front with one run in the first and scored four in the second and three in the third. Texas Tech used two pitchers in relief. Andrew Devine tossed the next two innings while Brendan Girton covered the last three frames.

In addition to 13 hits, three being home runs, the Mountaineers got on base 10 additional times via eight walks and two hit-by-pitches in the contest.

Bazzell led Tech with two hits going 2-for-4. In addition to his home run in the eighth, he hit his 23rd double of the season in the first. It’s the most doubles in a single season by a Red Raider since Hunter Hargrove connected for 26 in 2016.

The defeat was the Red Raiders’ largest margin since falling 17-1 to Texas on April 24, 2016. The Red Raiders would later advance to the College World Series that season.

Up Next

The Red Raiders and Mountaineers will play their rubber match on Sunday to decide the series. Tech will seek its fifth Big 12 series win before heading into its regular season weekend finale against Kansas at home, May 18-20.

