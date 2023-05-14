Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Red Raiders fall in Morgantown, series split

Texas Tech fell 17-2 to No. 12 West Virginia on Saturday at Monongalia County Ballpark. The two...
Texas Tech fell 17-2 to No. 12 West Virginia on Saturday at Monongalia County Ballpark. The two teams will play for the series win on Sunday at 12 p.m. CT.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By Matt Burkholder
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Texas Tech fell 17-2 to No. 12 West Virginia on Saturday at Monongalia County Ballpark. The two teams will play for the series win on Sunday at 12 p.m. CT.

The Red Raiders scored on a pair of solo home runs. Zac Vooletich hit his third of the season in the seventh and Kevin Bazzell tagged his second of the series and seventh of the season in the eighth.

The Mountaineers meanwhile scored in six of the eight innings they batted and tallied multiple runs in five of those frames.

Trendan Parish made his eighth start of the season for the Red Raiders on Saturday. The sophomore surrendered a career-high eight runs in a three-inning start. The Mountaineers jumped out in front with one run in the first and scored four in the second and three in the third. Texas Tech used two pitchers in relief. Andrew Devine tossed the next two innings while Brendan Girton covered the last three frames.

In addition to 13 hits, three being home runs, the Mountaineers got on base 10 additional times via eight walks and two hit-by-pitches in the contest.

Bazzell led Tech with two hits going 2-for-4. In addition to his home run in the eighth, he hit his 23rd double of the season in the first. It’s the most doubles in a single season by a Red Raider since Hunter Hargrove connected for 26 in 2016.

The defeat was the Red Raiders’ largest margin since falling 17-1 to Texas on April 24, 2016. The Red Raiders would later advance to the College World Series that season.

Up Next

The Red Raiders and Mountaineers will play their rubber match on Sunday to decide the series. Tech will seek its fifth Big 12 series win before heading into its regular season weekend finale against Kansas at home, May 18-20.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the parking lot of Dollar General, 9604...
1 injured in shooting in Dollar General parking lot
A Lamesa man was killed in a rollover early Thursday morning in Dawson County.
Lamesa man killed in rollover early Thursday morning
Traffic alert
Emergency crews responding to north Lubbock rollover, traffic delays expected
The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins

Latest News

Texas Tech’s Brandon Beckel tossed four shutout innings in relief, cementing the Red Raiders’...
Beckel blanks No. 12 WVU, lifts Tech to win
Michael Breler
Breler promoted to head men’s tennis coach
Red Raiders set to open 2024 season in Arlington
Red Raider Baseball to open 2024 season in Arlington
Texas Tech secured the series win against Sam Houston on Sunday at Rip Griffin Park, winning...
Red Raider baseball slugs its way to series win over SHSU