Weak funnels possible this afternoon, rain chance continues

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With some breaks in the clouds in this humid airmass, there have been a few brief, weak funnels reported around the area. Also called “cold air funnels”, there is nothing to be concerned about. These are not supercellular tornadoes that do warrant our full attention this time of year.

Our meteorologists have noted a few cloud lowerings recently, not quite funnels. The National Weather Service observed one from south Lubbock. We also received a message of one near Shallowater.

Here's a view from south Lubbock looking north toward the airport. There are been a couple of brief "cold-air" type funnels observed in that area. Conditions are favorable for these this afternoon. In rare cases they can cause minor wind damage. #lubwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/EGsjNCIMsS — NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) May 14, 2023

These are brief, typically don’t reach the ground, and rarely produce damage.

At mid-day Sunday there have been a few light showers in Lubbock and across the South Plains. Each of them are really small, so they only last a few minutes at a location, drifting from northeast to southwest.

Radar picture at 1:10 p.m. Sunday (KCBD)

We expect a few more of these to develop through the afternoon, high temp in the low to mid 70s.

While we won’t have a really good chance for rain like we did Saturday (and thankfully, it did actually rain), there is still a chance for a shower or storm each of the next few days. And this is better than we’ve seen in some time.

Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy, chance for a shower or thunderstorm, high temp in the mid 70s. Similar forecast Tuesday. Severe threat remains low.

For the second half of the week, it will likely warm some, to the upper 70s to low 80s. We’ll keep at least a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm each day through late this week. At this point, computer guidance is showing another cold front by late week, which would set up cooler days again for next week. Most likely not as cool as this weekend, but a far cry from multiple days in the mid 90s like we saw earlier this month.

In short, overall trend is not too hot with more rain potential.

Rainfall

Saturday 0.55″ of rain fell at Lubbock international. This pushes the yearly precipitation total to 2.8″, which is 1.86″ below the year-to-date average. Looking at just May, the total is 1.94″, which is 1.01″ above the typical mark through this point of this month.

The heaviest rain has fallen southeast of Lubbock, with 1″ to 2″ common. Even parts of Lubbock received more than one inch by Saturday evening. This certainly is welcome news, we need more...and the forecast is looking favorable.

