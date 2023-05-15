Local Listings
1 person injured in crash involving cement mixer, box truck

Box truck, cement mixer crash
Box truck, cement mixer crash(Noel Baldwin-Perez)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT
LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been injured in a three-vehicle crash involving a cement mixer truck, a box truck and a passenger car.

The crash occurred just after 11:30 a.m. on Monday, according to a DPS release. A passenger car was trying to turn off of FM 1585 and onto US 62. The car pulled into the path of a cement mixer truck on the highway and the two vehicles crashed. The car then traveled, colliding into a nearby box truck.

The report stated the driver of the car was left with moderate to serious injuries. The driver was taken to Covenant Medical Center for treatment.

The other two drivers were not injured in the crash.

