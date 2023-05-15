13 arrests made in ‘Blue Heart’ human trafficking operation

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thirteen arrests have been made in the Blue Heart Human Trafficking Operation.

The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division, Texas Department of Public Safety and the Lubbock Fire Department conducted a one-day human trafficking operation on May 12.

The operation resulted in four felony arrests for solicitation of prostitution, one arrest for promotion of prostitution, one arrest for felony prostitution, six arrests for misdemeanor prostitution and one arrest for possession of a stolen firearm. Two females who were contacted and identified as possible victims of human trafficking are not listed below.

Rayven Langton, 19 - prostitution

Elaine Guana, 38 - prostitution with 4 previous convictions

Clinton Evans, 32 - Solicitation of a prostitute, manufacture and delivery

Deairra Jordan, 21 - prostitution

Israel Segura, 34 - prostitution

Teresa Haney, 44 - prostitution, warrant

Tanisha Norman, 36 - prostitution, warrant

Emery Meunier, 58 - solicitation of prostitution

Christopher Trevino, 20 - possession of stolen firearm

Dante Williams, 30 - promotion of prostitution

