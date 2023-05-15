Local Listings
13 arrests made in ‘Blue Heart’ human trafficking operation

Thirteen arrests have been made in the Blue Heart Human Trafficking Operation.
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thirteen arrests have been made in the Blue Heart Human Trafficking Operation.

The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division, Texas Department of Public Safety and the Lubbock Fire Department conducted a one-day human trafficking operation on May 12.

The operation resulted in four felony arrests for solicitation of prostitution, one arrest for promotion of prostitution, one arrest for felony prostitution, six arrests for misdemeanor prostitution and one arrest for possession of a stolen firearm. Two females who were contacted and identified as possible victims of human trafficking are not listed below.

  • Rayven Langton, 19 - prostitution
  • Elaine Guana, 38 - prostitution with 4 previous convictions
  • Clinton Evans, 32 - Solicitation of a prostitute, manufacture and delivery
  • Deairra Jordan, 21 - prostitution
  • Israel Segura, 34 - prostitution
  • Teresa Haney, 44 - prostitution, warrant
  • Tanisha Norman, 36 - prostitution, warrant
  • Emery Meunier, 58 - solicitation of prostitution
  • Christopher Trevino, 20 - possession of stolen firearm
  • Dante Williams, 30 - promotion of prostitution

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

