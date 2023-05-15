Local Listings
94-yearl-old East Texas woman awarded black belt in martial arts

By Bob Hallmark
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HOLLY LAKE RANCH, Texas (KLTV) - A little East Texas lady proves that it is never too late to achieve your goals.

At 94 years old she is awarded the rank of ‘honorary black belt”.

At a Holly Lake Ranch martial arts class, a special student was singled out for an honorary black belt, at 94 years old.

Marjorie Miner didn’t even begin martial arts until her late 80′s.

“It’s a big thrill. I’m really honored,” she says.

“I know she would love to be at a different level. But age has a way of catching up with folks, but the thing that’s nice is she keeps trying. Keep going after it,” says son Jim Miner.

Marjorie’s life reads like achievement. She worked as an actress in Hollywood movies, even appearing in some local short films in her 90′s.

She worked in political campaigns.

But the Covid pandemic, and health concerns, forced her to forgo classes.

But that didn’t stop her from practicing her forms at home.

“We do the original, because that’s the one I know best,” she says.

Her family says they are not surprised with her latest achievement.

“Different points in time represent a highlight. But this definitely will be a highlight for her, particularly at this age it’s significant, and it will be well remembered. And it’s very much appreciated by the family as well.  To overcome some of the trials and tribulations that she’s faced with, and to stick with it, I admire that,” Jim says.

And a piece of advice from Marjorie.

“If you decide it’s going to happen, it will. Never want to stop. Keep looking forward to what can we do tomorrow. Thats from young people like me!” she says.

And miss Miner is also the founder of a scholarship fund, in her name, for students in her original state of Arizona.

