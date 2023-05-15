Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

DPS: 30 children found in human trafficking operation

(KOSA)
By Micah Allen
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND-ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Tuesday May 9, Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division (CID) ran a missing and exploited child operation and found a total of 30 children. The age of youngest child recovered was 13 years of age.

Law enforcement’s goal was to find or recover children reported missing in Midland and Ector counties. The process also targeted people seeking to exploit and victimize trafficking victims, and identified and apprehend people suspected to be involved in human trafficking.

Special Agents were also able to identify and open additional investigations.

Multiple agencies assisted in these investigations including DPS’ CID, Texas Highway Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations, Odessa and Midland Police Departments, Ector and Midland County Sheriff’s Offices, United States Marshal Services, Midland and Ector ISD Police Departments, Ector and Midland County District Attorney’s Offices.

In addition, the operation was assisted by multiple civilian entities: DFPS/CPS, Harmony Homes Children’s Advocacy Center, Midland Rape Crisis Children’s Advocacy Center, DPS Victims Services, Midland County Juvenile Probation Office, Midland Memorial and Odessa Medical Center SANE nurses.

If you are a victim of human trafficking or have information about this type of criminal activity, please get in touch with the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the parking lot of Dollar General, 9604...
1 injured in shooting in Dollar General parking lot
Radar picture at 1:10 p.m. Sunday
Weak funnels possible this afternoon, rain chance continues
Emergency crews are responding to a structure fire in Central Lubbock.
No injuries after fire at Lubbock food manufacturing plant Monday morning
Klondike Girls 4x200 State Champs
Area 1A athletes shine at State
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins

Latest News

Thirteen arrests have been made in the Blue Heart Human Trafficking Operation.
13 arrests made in ‘Blue Heart’ human trafficking operation
Emergency crews are responding to a structure fire in Central Lubbock.
No injuries after fire at Lubbock food manufacturing plant Monday morning
94-yearl-old East Texas woman awarded black belt in martial arts
On Daybreak Today
Monday morning top stories: Routine bridge maintenance scheduled for I-27 starting today