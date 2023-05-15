Local Listings
The Edge Theatre presents ‘American Buffalo’

By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - FOR MATURE AUDIENCES. Content Warning: Profanity, Physical Abuse, Adult Subject Matter

The Edge: A Company of Fine Artists proudly presents American Buffalo.

American Buffalo is written by David Mamet and directed by Dr. James Bush.

Synopsis: Don Dubrow (played by Sean Allen Jones), the owner of a junk shop where the action takes place, decides to steal a customer’s coin collection when he feels that he has been bested in a transaction including a valuable Buffalo nickel. He enlists the help of a young junkie named Bobby (played by Nathaniel Connor Goins) but is later convinced by a manipulative friend that Bobby is incompetent. Unable to trust either, Don invites Walter Cole “Teach” (played by Demetrius “Mechie” Scherpereel) to join them. Bobby becomes a scapegoat as the burglary plot unravels and tensions build into suspicion, anger, and violence.

Show times

  • Friday, May 19 @ 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, May 20 @ 7:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, May 21 @ 2:30 p.m.
  • Friday, May 26 @ 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, May 27 @ 7:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, May 28 @ 2:30 p.m.

Ticket information can be found at https://edgetheatrelubbock.org/buy-tickets/

