Extra Innings Team of the Week: Olton Mustangs

OLTON, TX (KCBD) - The Olton Mustangs are the Extra Innings Team of the Week. After a two-win season a year ago, the Mustangs are Area Champs for the first time in school history and have their eyes on the prize.

Head Coach Mathew Ingle is in his first season as the Mustangs head baseball coach and with eight seniors on the roster, winning has become expected as of late.

After sweeping Smyer in the Bi-District (11-10, 6-4) and Sanford-Fritch (7-6, 6-0) Olton now eyes New Home in the Regional Quarterfinals.

New Home a State Finalist a season ago and looking better than ever, that tells me, this will be a series to keep an eye on.

Olton and New Home will square off Thursday, May 18 from Littlefield at 4 p.m.

