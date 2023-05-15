Fallen Lubbock officers honored in Washington, D.C. for National Police Week

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCBD) - Fallen officers with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office were honored during National Police Week in Washington, D.C.

Attorney General Merrick Garland laid a wreath and spoke at a memorial service on Monday.

During National Police Week, the Sheriff’s Honor Guard guarded a wreath made by families of fallen officers, according to Assistant Chief Deputy Joseph Gilliam.

Peace Officer Memorial in front of Sergeant Joshua Blake Bartlett’s name (left) and in front of Corporal D. Robert Martin Harvey’s name (right) joined by his widow, Stacy Harvey and his youngest son, JD Harvey. (Lubbock County Sheriff's Office)

“They place a single rose each to represent those who paid the ultimate sacrifice,” Gilliam stated in a release.

The wreath is guarded 24 hours a day during National Police Week, with members of each attending agency taking their turn to protect it.

Both Sergeant Joshua Blake Bartlett and Corporal D. Robert Martin Harvey with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office were honored. Their names are engraved in the Peace Officer Memorial.

Pictures and tokens left behind at the Peace Officer Memorial for Sergeant Joshua Blake Bartlett and Corporal D. Robert Martin Harvey. (Lubbock County Sheriff's Office)

