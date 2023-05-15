LFR responding to structure fire near 34th and Ave. B

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a structure fire in Central Lubbock.

Just before 9 a.m., fire crews were called to Shearer’s Foods near 34th and Ave. B.

Details are limited at this time. The public is advised to avoid the area as crews work to extinguish the flames.

Lubbock Fire Rescue is currently on scene of a 2 alarm structure fire at 3203 Avenue B. Public is advised to avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/vyDsemClcQ — Lubbock Fire Rescue (@LubbockFire) May 15, 2023

This is a developing story; check back for updates

