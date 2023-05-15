Local Listings
LFR responding to structure fire near 34th and Ave. B

Emergency crews are responding to a structure fire in Central Lubbock.
Emergency crews are responding to a structure fire in Central Lubbock.(KCBD)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a structure fire in Central Lubbock.

Just before 9 a.m., fire crews were called to Shearer’s Foods near 34th and Ave. B.

Details are limited at this time. The public is advised to avoid the area as crews work to extinguish the flames.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

