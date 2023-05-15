LFR responding to structure fire near 34th and Ave. B
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a structure fire in Central Lubbock.
Just before 9 a.m., fire crews were called to Shearer’s Foods near 34th and Ave. B.
Details are limited at this time. The public is advised to avoid the area as crews work to extinguish the flames.
