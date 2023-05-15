Monday morning top stories: Routine bridge maintenance scheduled for I-27 starting today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Electric competition community meeting happening today

Two Lubbock city council members and LP&L representatives will hold a community meeting tonight to answer questions about the upcoming switch to electric competition

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. at Lubbock-Cooper West Elementary

Details here: Lubbock City Council to host community meetings to discuss electric competition

One person injured in shooting

Police are investigating a shooting Saturday outside of the Dollar General at 96th and University

Investigators say someone shot into a car in the parking lot injuring the victim

Read more here: 1 injured in shooting in Dollar General parking lot

Traffic delays expected as bridge maintenance begins on I-27

TxDOT is set to begin repairs and bridge work today on I-27 between 19th Street and the Marsha Sharp Freeway

Traffic will be diverted to frontage roads between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. for the next four days

Details here: Routine bridge maintenance planned for I-27 Monday through Thursday

Man killed during tornado

One person is dead and eleven others injured after an EF1 tornado touched down early Saturday morning in South Texas

The tornado destroyed several buildings and damaged dozens of homes

Full story here: One dead as tornado hits south Texas town near the Gulf coast

Border crossings drop

U.S. Border Patrol says the number of people crossing into the U.S. has dropped by 50%

The Biden Administration says new requirements for seeking asylum have more severe consequences than Title 42 which ended Thursday night

Read more here: Border crossings are off from last week’s highs as US pins hopes for order on mobile app

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.