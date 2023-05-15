Monday morning top stories: Routine bridge maintenance scheduled for I-27 starting today
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Electric competition community meeting happening today
- Two Lubbock city council members and LP&L representatives will hold a community meeting tonight to answer questions about the upcoming switch to electric competition
- The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. at Lubbock-Cooper West Elementary
- Details here: Lubbock City Council to host community meetings to discuss electric competition
One person injured in shooting
- Police are investigating a shooting Saturday outside of the Dollar General at 96th and University
- Investigators say someone shot into a car in the parking lot injuring the victim
- Read more here: 1 injured in shooting in Dollar General parking lot
Traffic delays expected as bridge maintenance begins on I-27
- TxDOT is set to begin repairs and bridge work today on I-27 between 19th Street and the Marsha Sharp Freeway
- Traffic will be diverted to frontage roads between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. for the next four days
- Details here: Routine bridge maintenance planned for I-27 Monday through Thursday
Man killed during tornado
- One person is dead and eleven others injured after an EF1 tornado touched down early Saturday morning in South Texas
- The tornado destroyed several buildings and damaged dozens of homes
- Full story here: One dead as tornado hits south Texas town near the Gulf coast
Border crossings drop
- U.S. Border Patrol says the number of people crossing into the U.S. has dropped by 50%
- The Biden Administration says new requirements for seeking asylum have more severe consequences than Title 42 which ended Thursday night
- Read more here: Border crossings are off from last week’s highs as US pins hopes for order on mobile app
