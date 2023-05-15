Local Listings
Monday morning top stories: Routine bridge maintenance scheduled for I-27 starting today

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Electric competition community meeting happening today

One person injured in shooting

Traffic delays expected as bridge maintenance begins on I-27

Man killed during tornado

Border crossings drop

