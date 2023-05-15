Local Listings
No injuries after fire at Lubbock food manufacturing plant Monday morning

Emergency crews are responding to a structure fire in Central Lubbock.
Emergency crews are responding to a structure fire in Central Lubbock.(KCBD)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Firefighters responded to a structure fire at a Central Lubbock food manufacturing plant Monday morning.

Just before 8:45 a.m., fire crews were called to Shearer’s Foods near 34th and Ave. B. Firefighters arrived on scene to a large commercial structure with heavy flames and smoke coming from the roof. At that time, a 2nd alarm was dispatched.

Fire crews extinguished the flames with no injuries reported. LFR says all occupants of the building were safely evacuated.

The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

