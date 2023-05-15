No injuries after fire at Lubbock food manufacturing plant Monday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Firefighters responded to a structure fire at a Central Lubbock food manufacturing plant Monday morning.

Just before 8:45 a.m., fire crews were called to Shearer’s Foods near 34th and Ave. B. Firefighters arrived on scene to a large commercial structure with heavy flames and smoke coming from the roof. At that time, a 2nd alarm was dispatched.

Fire crews extinguished the flames with no injuries reported. LFR says all occupants of the building were safely evacuated.

The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

THREAD At 8:42am, Lubbock Fire Rescue received a fire alarm activation at a food manufacturer factory located at the 3200 block of Avenue B. Prior to Engine 1’s arrival, they advised of a heavy smoke column coming from the area of the structure. pic.twitter.com/ai6AosUpRj — Lubbock Fire Rescue (@LubbockFire) May 15, 2023

