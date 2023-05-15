Local Listings
Production halted after blaze at Shearer’s Foods

Cause of fire still unknown at this time
By Sydney Lowther
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Production has been halted at Shearer’s Foods after a large fire burned at the facility for over an hour.

Just before 8:45 a.m., fire crews were called to Shearer’s Foods near 34th and Ave. B. When firefighters arrived, they found the large building with heavy flames and smoke billowing out from the roof.

The fire was extinguished a little over an hour later. The employees arriving to start their day were evacuated to the parking lot; no injuries were reported.

Public Information Officer Derek Delgado with the Lubbock Fire Rescue stated firefighters faced heavy smoke while working to put out the flames. They had no visibility while in the structure, making it difficult to navigate.

”Crews did have that against them, trying to maneuver around such a big warehouse,” Delgado said, “but they were able to do it swiftly and safely.”

Production at the company is stalled indefinitely at this time.

“The fire was isolated to one production kettle with damage to the ceiling and smoke throughout the facility. Cleaning and sanitizing will cause some downtime in production but it is unknown how long that will be at this time,” according to a statement from Shearer’s Foods.

The company is working with the Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office to investigate the cause of the fire and determine the extent of the damage.

Statement regarding fire at Shearer's Lubbock
