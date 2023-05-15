South Plains: Less rain, more warmth

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain chances will trend down today and tomorrow while daytime temperatures trend up. Rain, however, won’t disappear from the area. Speaking of rain, later this morning I will add rain totals to this post.

Rain was widespread this weekend. This graphic indicates rain totals estimated by Doppler Radar. (KCBD First Alert)

Through mid-morning patchy fog may reduce visibility. Allow extra drive time, especially if you will be driving in rural areas.

Through early afternoon spotty rain showers and an occasional rumble of thunder will be possible. As the showers, mostly light but brief moderate rainfall is possible, die down this afternoon sunshine will increase.

Highs will be a little warmer today, though still about ten degrees below average for mid-May. (KCBD First Alert)

Highs will be a little warmer, too, though still about ten degrees below average for mid-May. Expect a bit of a breeze from late morning through early afternoon.

Areas of low visibility in fog are possible tonight and tomorrow morning. Allow a little extra drive-time and please drive to conditions.

Isolated storms are likely late each day - a slight chance of rain at your location - Wednesday through Friday. (KCBD First Alert)

There will be little chance of rain Tuesday, and that will be over the western viewing area during the evening. Tomorrow will bring more sunshine, little wind, and a warm afternoon. Temperatures will peak in the 80s, about average for the time of year.

Temperatures will then continue to reach the 80s through the work week. Isolated storms are likely late each day - a chance of rain at your location - Wednesday through Friday.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.