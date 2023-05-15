‘Unwind Your Mind’ Festival and art show in Lubbock May 19

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Life can be hard at time! Coping with it can also be a challenge! There are healthy and unhealthy options that people use to cope with stress, anxiety and depression.

We want to see how you get through these tough times.

Use your imagination to share the healthy ways that you can cope when life feels overwhelming and hard.

The Prevention Resource Center, Family Support Services of Amarillo, Hub City Outreach Center and Cenikor are sponsoring an art contest promoting mental health awareness.

All participants submissions will be displayed at the Unwind Your Mind Festival in Lubbock Friday, May 19. Deadline to submit art is May 5.

The winning entry will be displayed on a billboard in their city/town.

