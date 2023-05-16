1 arrested after overnight police chase, caught by K-9 in south Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man is in custody after reportedly stealing a vehicle and leading police on a pursuit.

Deputies with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office were looking for stolen vehicle in the early hours of Tuesday morning, according to a release. Just after 2:30 a.m., deputies spotted the vehicle in the 2600 block of I-27 and attempted to pull it over. The driver, later identified as 44-year-old Jason Perkins, continued to drive away, resulting in a police chase.

The vehicle pursuit continued across Lubbock, ending in an alleyway in the 2900 block of 95th Street. Perkins abandoned the stolen vehicle and ran away. Deputies called in a K-9 unit and a drone team from the Lubbock Police Department to pursue Perkins on foot.

The drone located Perkins in the backyard of a home in the 2900 block of 94th Street around 4 a.m. He was taken into custody using a K-9 unit.

South Lubbock police chase (KCBD, Emma McSpadden)

Perkins was charged with the following:

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

Evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Evading arrest or detention on foot

Perkins also had an outstanding warrant for violating his parole.

He is currently being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $13,500 bond.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.