1 arrested after overnight police chase, caught by K-9 in south Lubbock

Jason Perkins, 44
Jason Perkins, 44
By Emma McSpadden
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man is in custody after reportedly stealing a vehicle and leading police on a pursuit.

Deputies with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office were looking for stolen vehicle in the early hours of Tuesday morning, according to a release. Just after 2:30 a.m., deputies spotted the vehicle in the 2600 block of I-27 and attempted to pull it over. The driver, later identified as 44-year-old Jason Perkins, continued to drive away, resulting in a police chase.

The vehicle pursuit continued across Lubbock, ending in an alleyway in the 2900 block of 95th Street. Perkins abandoned the stolen vehicle and ran away. Deputies called in a K-9 unit and a drone team from the Lubbock Police Department to pursue Perkins on foot.

The drone located Perkins in the backyard of a home in the 2900 block of 94th Street around 4 a.m. He was taken into custody using a K-9 unit.

South Lubbock police chase
South Lubbock police chase

Perkins was charged with the following:

  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
  • Evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
  • Evading arrest or detention on foot

Perkins also had an outstanding warrant for violating his parole.

He is currently being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $13,500 bond.

