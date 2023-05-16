2023 National VA2K Walk & Roll event

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The annual VA2K event encourages people to live active lifestyles and allows participants to support homeless Veterans through voluntary donations of food and clothing items. VA medical centers around the nation are invited to participate in free, VA2K events which often includes a short two-kilometer walk (1.24 miles).Activities and dates may vary per location and some may offer virtual options for participation. Contact your local VA Medical Center or Outpatient Clinic to see how you can participate.

The VA2K Walk & Roll event is presented by the Employee Whole Health Program and inspires Veterans and VA Staff to live healthier lifestyles and reduce preventable injuries and illnesses. Find out more about VA’s Whole Health approach to health care and discover new ways to support your health and well-being.

