Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

2023 National VA2K Walk & Roll event

By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The annual VA2K event encourages people to live active lifestyles and allows participants to support homeless Veterans through voluntary donations of food and clothing items. VA medical centers around the nation are invited to participate in free, VA2K events which often includes a short two-kilometer walk (1.24 miles).Activities and dates may vary per location and some may offer virtual options for participation. Contact your local VA Medical Center or Outpatient Clinic to see how you can participate.

Jump-start your Whole Health journey

The VA2K Walk & Roll event is presented by the Employee Whole Health Program and inspires Veterans and VA Staff to live healthier lifestyles and reduce preventable injuries and illnesses. Find out more about VA’s Whole Health approach to health care and discover new ways to support your health and well-being.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are responding to a structure fire in Central Lubbock.
No injuries after fire at Lubbock food manufacturing plant Monday morning
Thirteen arrests have been made in the Blue Heart Human Trafficking Operation.
13 arrests made in ‘Blue Heart’ human trafficking operation
Box truck, cement mixer crash
1 person injured in crash involving cement mixer, box truck
Police say at least three people are dead and nine are injured, including two police officers,...
New Mexico gunman who killed 3 shot randomly at cars, houses, police say
Marjorie Miner
94-year-old East Texas woman awarded black belt in martial arts

Latest News

The Lubbock VA Outpatient Clinic will host its 13th annual VA2K Walk & Roll event Wednesday,...
Noon Notebook: VA's 13th annual VA2K Walk & Roll Event
The Business Expo is an annual event that will be held on Thursday, May 18, 2023 from 10 a.m. -...
Lubbock Chamber to host 2023 Business Expo ‘Rally Around LBK’
The Business Expo is an annual event that will be held on Thursday, May 18, 2023 from 10 a.m. -...
Noon Notebook: 2023 Business Expo 'Rally Around LBK'
Keeping the kids busy this summer
Keeping the kids busy this summer