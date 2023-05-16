Avoiding the ‘summer slump:’ Educational camps in Lubbock for kids over break

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Summer is less than two weeks away for kids across the South Plains, and one of the best ways to make sure they do not suffer the ‘summer slump’ is to keep them engaged over the break.

There are several ways for kids to have fun and keep learning outside the classroom.

Code Ninjas is offering weeklong camps throughout the summer, focusing on computer programming and coding.

“We do all kinds of coding camps. We do a lot of game design camps, Video Game Design. And then we do some really fun creative-type camps like Stop Motion Animation and How to Become a YouTuber, which is super popular, of course,” Amy Slaughter, the owner and center director, said.

While the half days at camp give parents some time to work or run errands, Slaughter says they also help build problem-solving and critical thinking skills.

“We try to make our environment super, super fun. Kids who come here love this kind of stuff. They love gaming, they love technology, they love STEM. And it’s really, really cool to pair that with really cool, fun summer projects and learn a little bit along the way,” Slaughter said.

Lubbock Public Library is offering its reading program and various activities all summer.

If families are on a tight budget, there are free activities going on all summer at the City of Lubbock’s public libraries.

“There’s going to be a lot of story times for our little ones and then we have lots of craft programs where you can come and be creative, and we’ve got some of those for all ages,” Librarian at the Mahon Library Amy Slaughter said.

Tween Oreo tasting, Nerf wars, and adult comedy night are just a few items on the schedule. Participating in this year’s summer reading program could even win readers a gaming console.

“We are so excited for our summer reading program this year. The theme is ‘Dream Big,’ and we will have tons of different opportunities for kids, teens, even adults, to come to free library programs as well as participate in a reading challenge so that they can win prizes all summer long,” Slaughter said.

Kids can also explore their creative side at LHUCA’s summer camps, featuring art projects and drama lessons.

LHUCA’s website states it offers Creative Camps for students in the spring and summer. Campers will explore drama, improv, movement and visual arts guided by one of LHUCA’s instructors.

The School of Rock can teach kids how to play in a band or write songs at its camps and music workshops.

Rock 101, Pop Legends and 80′s Rock are just some of the camps the School of Rock is offering this summer.

To train the body along with with mind, high schoolers can get into Planet Fitness for free from now until the end of August.

The High School Summer Pass program invites high schoolers ages 14 to 19 to work out for free at any Planet Fitness location from May 15 through Aug. 31. Visit PlanetFitness.com/SummerPass to register for the program.

The Silent Wings Museum is also offering its Aviation Camp this summer.

On July 10 to July 14 from 8 a.m. to noon, children ages 8 to 11 are welcome to learn about American Glider Pilots, the science of flight, map reading and code breaking. Registration fees are $100 per child. Call Tanis Blount at 806-775-3059 or email TBlount@mylubbock.us for more information.

Texas Tech University Recreation Youth Summer Camp offers a variety of activities for kids to participate in.

The program focuses on getting kids active and engaged, and includes swim lessons, rock climbing, archery and camp games.

