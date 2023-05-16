Brief lull in South Plains rain

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Dry weather will prevail across the viewing area today and, at least for most of the area, tonight. Widely scattered storms return in the days ahead.

Highs today as much as ten degrees warmer than yesterday. Still a few degrees below average for mid-May. (KCBD First Alert)

This afternoon will be partly cloudy and warm, up to ten degrees warmer than yesterday. As a bonus, winds will be light, generally less than 10 mph. It will be quite pleasant this afternoon and early evening.

There is a slight chance thunderstorms in New Mexico may drift into the northwestern viewing area this evening. (KCBD First Alert)

There is a slight chance thunderstorms in New Mexico may drift into the northwestern viewing area this evening. Even there, the chance of measurable rain is slim. As a storm dies down it may produce a brief but strong wind gust.

Scattered storms are likely late tomorrow afternoon and evening. These storms may become marginally severe. The main threat is likely to be strong wind gusts, up to around 60 mph. A lesser, but secondary threat, would be hail up to about one inch.

Scattered storms are likely late tomorrow afternoon and evening. The dark green area represents an environment supportive of storms becoming marginally severe. (KCBD First Alert)

Storms will return late Thursday, though activity may favor the eastern viewing area, near and east of the Caprock.

Widely scattered storms are expected late Friday with at least a chance of storms this weekend.

Due to the scattered nature of the storms, rain coverage each day is anticipated to be spotty.

Average daily wind speeds. This graph does not reflect possible occasional gusts or gusts which may be associated with thunderstorms. (KCBD First Alert)

