Police: Lubbock store worker fights off robber armed with knife

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has been indicted after reportedly attempting to rob a store and being chased out by a worker.

On April 3, police responded to the 2000 block of 50th Street for reports of a robbery at a liquor store. When officers arrived, they spoke with a store worker who claimed a man, later identified as 44-year-old Johnny Sertuche, tried to rob the store.

The worker told police he saw Sertuche enter the store just after 3:30 p.m.; he was wearing a mask and approached him holding a knife. Sertuche reportedly demanded the worker to “open the register right now.” Sertuche also punched the worker several times and placed the tip of the knife against his abdomen, according to the report.

The worker was able to disarm Sertuche, resulting in a fight in the store. Sertuche’s mask and shirt were pulled off when he exited the store. The worker chased after Sertuche, following him toward the 2000 block of 50th Street. Sertuche turned down an alleyway and out of sight.

Police later located and arrested Sertuche in the 1700 block of 46th Street.

A Lubbock grand jury indicted Sertuche on an aggravated robbery charge on Tuesday. He is currently being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $78,500 bond.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.