Rain to continue throughout the week

By John Robison
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Slightly warmer temperatures over the region on Monday and only a few showers during the day.

Tuesday will continue the brief warming trend that will extend through Thursday. The afternoon highs are expected to return to around 80 to 85 degrees over the three coming days.

Raincast for Tuesday, May 16
Raincast for Tuesday, May 16(KCBD)

As for rain chances, isolated showers are possible Tuesday evening, followed by scattered showers and storms on Wednesday. A few isolated storms on Wednesday have the potential for some hail and wind gusts around 60 mph.

Four-day forecast
Four-day forecast(KCBD)

The chances of showers and storms will extend into the weekend and will average between 20 to 30 percent each day.

With storms in New Mexico and the South Plains region over the weekend, there will potentially be localized flooding.

