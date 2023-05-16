Local Listings
Shallowater mobile home park without running water for 10 days, no end in sight

By Natalie Faulkenberry
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHALLOWATER, Texas (KCBD) - A Shallowater neighborhood is going into its tenth day without water service.

Residents in the Valley Estates Mobile Home Park have not had running water since May 7, when their water well stopped pumping. KCBD visited the neighborhood to investigate. Many residents, some of whom are disabled, are forced to haul their water while the future remains uncertain.

“Come on, ten days without water, here I am a disabled man hauling my own water to my house,” Robert Hardaway, a Valley Estate resident, said.

Valley Estates is on private land, which makes fixing the problem difficult.

“We need water, I can hardly cook cause, you know, we use our water that we lug, and of course the bathroom I don’t even have to explain that, its pretty self-explanatory,” Lisa Brauer, another Valley Estates resident, stated.

The well that provides water to their neighborhood is privately owned and the owner was recently hospitalized. That leaves this community at a loss on when its water problem will be solved.

“It could be up to two weeks or two months and that’s just not feasible, that’s where it’s going to get sticky if it goes that long and God I hope it doesn’t,” said Brauer.

Without knowing how long they will go without water, the residents are turning to other sources for their water needs.

David Garza, Valley Estates Resident said, “We get water from this guy who comes with a big ‘ol tank, he fills up our jugs and we just go from there.”

Not knowing where the water is coming from is more concerning for some.

“I am on home dialysis and I need water for that,” Irma Garza, another Valley Estates resident, stated.

KCBD reached out to Lubbock County on behalf of the residents. Officials stated that, because the well is privately owned, it can offer no assistance. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality stated it is aware of the issue, but could not comment further.

