Texas Department of Transportation kicks off “Click it or Ticket” campaign

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wearing a seatbelt can often help victims of a crash walk away that could have been deadly. However, many Texans are not buckling up.

Wearing a seatbelt reduces the risk of dying in a crash by 45 percent, according to TxDOT. The department reports more than 1,200 Texans died in 2022 because they were not buckled up.

“A seatbelt violation can result in a fine and a court cost of up to $200,” Ruby Martinez, a traffic safety manager, stated.

Whether someone is in the back seat, front seat, or just traveling around the block, it is Texas State law to buckle up.

“Nearly 60 percent of fatal crashes occur at night or during the early morning hours,” Martinez said, “and 60 percent of those killed were not wearing a seatbelt.”

While drivers cannot control how other people on the road drive, putting on seatbelt could save one’s life.

“Wearing a seatbelt is the single most important precaution motorists and passengers can take,” said Martinez.

Eden Ganzerla is a Texas driver who almost lost her life because she was not wearing a seatbelt.

“I broke almost every bone in my body,” Ganzerla stated. “I also suffered from a traumatic brain injury that has left me unable to walk, talk or fully use my left arm and leg.”

Ganzerla was driving to work like any other day when the crash happened; now, she uses a computer to communicate with her family and friends.

“With the help of my amazing parents, I am slowly learning how to walk and talk again,” said Ganzerla.

From May 22 until June 4, law enforcement from around the state will be working overtime to ticket drivers who are not buckled up.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.