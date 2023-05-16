Tuesday morning top stories: Fire damages Shearer’s Foods plant

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Fire damages Shearer’s Foods plant

Shearer’s Foods is cleaning up after a kettle fire damaged the plant yesterday near 34th and Ave. B

The cause of the fire is under investigation

Full story here: Production halted after blaze at Shearer’s Foods

Three killed in New Mexico shooting

An 18-year-old gunman went on a shooting spree in a neighborhood in Farmington, New Mexico

He killed three people and injured six others before being killed in a shootout with police

Details here: New Mexico gunman who killed 3 shot randomly at cars, houses, police say

Man attacks Rep. Connolly’s staff

A Virginia man is facing charges after police say he attacked members of Congressman Gerry Connolly’s staff with a baseball bat

Connolly says the suspect has a history of mental illness

Read more here: Man in custody after baseball bat attack hurts 2 at congressman’s Virginia office

Biden to host debt limit talks

President Biden and congressional leaders will meet again today to discuss a deal to raise the nation’s debt ceiling

The U.S. could default on its bills by June 1 if there is no agreement

Read more here: Debt ceiling: McCarthy says ‘no progress’ ahead of talks Tuesday with Biden

