Tuesday morning top stories: Fire damages Shearer’s Foods plant
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Fire damages Shearer’s Foods plant
- Shearer’s Foods is cleaning up after a kettle fire damaged the plant yesterday near 34th and Ave. B
- The cause of the fire is under investigation
- Full story here: Production halted after blaze at Shearer’s Foods
Three killed in New Mexico shooting
- An 18-year-old gunman went on a shooting spree in a neighborhood in Farmington, New Mexico
- He killed three people and injured six others before being killed in a shootout with police
- Details here: New Mexico gunman who killed 3 shot randomly at cars, houses, police say
Man attacks Rep. Connolly’s staff
- A Virginia man is facing charges after police say he attacked members of Congressman Gerry Connolly’s staff with a baseball bat
- Connolly says the suspect has a history of mental illness
- Read more here: Man in custody after baseball bat attack hurts 2 at congressman’s Virginia office
Biden to host debt limit talks
- President Biden and congressional leaders will meet again today to discuss a deal to raise the nation’s debt ceiling
- The U.S. could default on its bills by June 1 if there is no agreement
- Read more here: Debt ceiling: McCarthy says ‘no progress’ ahead of talks Tuesday with Biden
