Boil water notice issued for Buffalo Springs Lake

By Emma McSpadden
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUFFALO SPRINGS LAKE, Texas (KCBD) - A boil water notice has been issued for Buffalo Springs Lake.

The notice was issued on May 17 just before noon. Residents are asked to boil water used for cooking and consumption.

A report from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality indicated there was a water line break requiring repairs. The water system is also experiencing low pressure at this time.

Officials have not determined how long the repairs will take.

