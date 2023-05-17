Medically Speaking
Evening showers and thunderstorms continue

By Shania Jackson
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s a snapshot of the local doppler as of 5:21. Storms have weakened but locally heavy rainfall is being observed, as a flood advisory was issued for Scurry County.

Radar
Radar(KCBD)

Thunderstorms are possible throughout the night. Quarter-size hail, strong gusty winds up to 70 mph, and locally heavy rainfall can be expected for these storms.

Raincast
Raincast(KCBD)

Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 60s, with cloudy skies. South winds will be around 10 to 15 mph this evening, coming from the east after midnight around 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow high temperatures will be in the mid-80s, with partly cloudy skies. Some showers are possible early, but most are expected in the afternoon and evening. South winds will be around 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with another good chance of thunderstorms across the viewing area. Southeast winds will be around 10 to 15 mph, coming from the southwest after midnight around 5 to 10 mph. Overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KCBD)

Over the next week, severe weather is possible almost every day. Make sure to download the KCBD News Channel 11 Weather App for live radar, hour-by-hour forecast, and more.

