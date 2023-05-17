Extra Innings Playoffs for High School area softball and baseball teams

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here are the games this week for area softball and baseball teams.

There are 4 area high school softball teams and 10 area baseball teams left in the playoffs.

Softball

Regional Semifinals

Monterey vs Northwest At Poly Wells Field in Abilene

2:30 p.m. Thursday

2:30 p.m. Friday

5 p.m. Saturday if needed

Lamesa vs Llano At Poly Wells Field in Abilene

7:30pm Thursday

Noon Saturday

Game 3 to follow if needed

Regional Final

Borden County vs Hermleigh @LCU

May 25 @ 6pm…game 1

May 26 @ 6pm…game 2

Game 3…30 minutes after is necessary

Baseball

Regional Semifinals

Monterey vs Abilene Wylie at Midland Legacy

7pm Friday

1pm Saturday

Game 3 to follow if needed

Lubbock Cooper vs Abilene At Christensen Stadium in Midland

1 p.m. Friday

2 p.m. Saturday

Game 3 to follow if needed

Slaton vs Shallowater At Frenship HS

7pm Friday

1pm Saturday

Game 3 to follow if needed

Idalou vs Bushland

Saturday May 20th, 1pm at Amarillo (1 game playoff)

New Home vs Olton in Littlefield

4pm Thursday

6:30pm Thursday

1pm Saturday if needed

Sundown vs Ropes at Coronado’s O’Banion Field

Noon Wednesday

11am Friday

Game 3 to follow if needed

Nazareth vs Claude At Hodgetown in Amarillo

6pm Thursday

8:30pm Thursday

Saturday TBD West Plains HS

