Extra Innings Playoffs for High School area softball and baseball teams
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here are the games this week for area softball and baseball teams.
There are 4 area high school softball teams and 10 area baseball teams left in the playoffs.
Softball
Regional Semifinals
Monterey vs Northwest At Poly Wells Field in Abilene
2:30 p.m. Thursday
2:30 p.m. Friday
5 p.m. Saturday if needed
Lamesa vs Llano At Poly Wells Field in Abilene
7:30pm Thursday
Noon Saturday
Game 3 to follow if needed
Regional Final
Borden County vs Hermleigh @LCU
May 25 @ 6pm…game 1
May 26 @ 6pm…game 2
Game 3…30 minutes after is necessary
Baseball
Regional Semifinals
Monterey vs Abilene Wylie at Midland Legacy
7pm Friday
1pm Saturday
Game 3 to follow if needed
Lubbock Cooper vs Abilene At Christensen Stadium in Midland
1 p.m. Friday
2 p.m. Saturday
Game 3 to follow if needed
Slaton vs Shallowater At Frenship HS
7pm Friday
1pm Saturday
Game 3 to follow if needed
Idalou vs Bushland
Saturday May 20th, 1pm at Amarillo (1 game playoff)
New Home vs Olton in Littlefield
4pm Thursday
6:30pm Thursday
1pm Saturday if needed
Sundown vs Ropes at Coronado’s O’Banion Field
Noon Wednesday
11am Friday
Game 3 to follow if needed
Nazareth vs Claude At Hodgetown in Amarillo
6pm Thursday
8:30pm Thursday
Saturday TBD West Plains HS
