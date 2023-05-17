Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

KCBD along for the ride as Lubbock law enforcement delivers for Meals on Wheels

Neal Barron delivering for Meals on Wheels
Neal Barron delivering for Meals on Wheels(KCBD)
By Natalie Faulkenberry
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock area law enforcement officers spent Wednesday morning cruising around and knocking on doors, this time without their lights and sirens.

Neal Barron, assistant chief with the Lubbock Police Department, took us along for the ride.

“It is a great thing for the police department to be able to make contact with people, number one who are not in crisis, and when they don’t have to call the police, but number two when they might just need someone to talk to for a little bit,” Barron said.

Barron says he has been delivering for Meals on Wheels once a year since 2016, and meeting those smiling faces at the doorstep is rewarding for him every year.

“You meet the most interesting people from all walks of life doing this. It is refreshing to see those smiles on everyone’s faces when you get to deliver their meals,” Barron said.

The conversations can range from small talk to getting life advice from Lubbock’s elderly.

“I always enjoy asking people that are way up there in years, I’m talking 100 to 105 years old, what their secret to living such a long life is. One lady told me that I need to eat my vegetables, drink my milk, and do what my momma tells me to do. Another woman told me that she likes to dance; that she has been doing it her whole life and that’s why she lived to be over 100,” Barron said.

Barron says meeting the people of Lubbock is what it’s all about.

“It is so important for the police and law enforcement, in general, to get out and meet the people in the community because that’s who we are here to serve and protect every day,” Barron said.

Lubbock Meals on Wheels is located at 2304 34th St, Lubbock, TX 79411.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TechAlert! Texas Tech logo (Source: Texas Tech)
Texas Tech gives all-clear after shots fired reported north of campus
Jason Perkins, 44
1 arrested after overnight police chase, caught by K-9 in south Lubbock
Johnny Sertuche, 44
Police: Lubbock store worker fights off robber armed with knife
This photo released by the Keene Police Department on Sunday, May 14, 2023, shows Angel Gomez....
Man and 12-year-old boy arrested after fatal shooting at Sonic restaurant in Texas
Law enforcement personnel investigate the scene of a shooting on North Dustin Avenue in...
New Mexico high school student killed 3 women in ‘random’ shooting rampage, police say

Latest News

Campus NEDA walk
Lubbock joining over 50 cities, hosting National Eating Disorders Association walk
Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the parking lot of Dollar General, 9604...
Man shot in Dollar General parking lot drove himself to hospital
Law enforcement are on scene of a major crash following a robbery in South Lubbock that led to...
LPD: Man shoots himself during Thursday police chase, crashes in southeast Lubbock
Lubbpock ISD sign
Lubbock ISD selected for multi-year Holdsworth Center Partnership to build stronger principals for the benefit of teachers, students