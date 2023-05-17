Local Listings
LPD warns against leaving children in cars, citing risk of injury and legal consequences

By Sydney Lowther
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Leaving a child alone in a car can lead to a multitude of risks.

If a child is seven years or younger and is after being intentionally left alone in a vehicle, the person responsible could face a third degree felony charge.

“Seven years of age or younger in a vehicle unattended for longer than 5 minutes in the car is a crime,” Corporal Antonio Leal, a Lubbock Police Department public information officer, said.

However, the punishment for the crime is not the only worry. There are endless risks to leaving a child in the car alone.

A child can unlock the vehicle from the inside and run away or someone could steal the car with the child still inside. One of the biggest risks to a child in West Texas is the scorching summer temperatures.

“Injury from the sun, burns, you’re looking at dehydration, potential heat strokes, depending on the circumstances and overall wellness of the child,” Leal said.

The temperature inside a car can reach up to 30 to 34 degrees higher than the temperatures outside. One might think the solution is to leave the car running with the air conditioning on, but Leal said that could be even more dangerous.

“If the car’s running with the keys in it, the child could put the car in gear and roll away,” he stated.

When life gets busy, it is easy to become forgetful and distracted, leading to forgetting a child is in the backseat. Leal suggested leaving one’s wallet, phone or purse next to the car seat. In addition, sticking to drive-thru’s or curbside options can help alleviate this risk.

Leal also said people should lock car doors and crack their windows while pumping gas. People should keep a close eye on their children, minimizing the potential risks that may cause injury.

