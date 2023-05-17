Lubbock Area United Way CEO retires after decades with the non-profit

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock area United Way kicked off the 55th year of its Loaned Executive Program on May 16 at the FiberMax Center for Discovery.

Volunteers help run the annual campaign at businesses and organizations around the area. This will be the final campaign with Glenn Cochran as CEO; Cochran announced his retirement in April.

He began his career in the non-profit sector 41 years ago with the Boy Scouts of America.

Since then, Cochran has held positions at United Way branches in Shreveport, Abilene and Fort Worth and served as Board Chairman of United Ways of Texas.

Soon, he will turn over the reins to a new generation of leaders, after 29 years as CEO of the Lubbock branch.

“I ended up working for United Way and so here we are a lot of years later,” Cochran said. “You know, the clock has ticked a few years by and it’s time for me to look forward to the new chapters of my life.”

These are new chapters in the life story of a man who put others first.

Cochran addressed a conference room full of volunteers for the last time at the FiberMax Center for Discovery.

His career with United Way began before many of them were born. He has spent 38 years with the organization, 29 of them as CEO, making lifelong friendships along the way

“We’re like a family so we know each other well,” Cochran said. “We became friends. I’ve become friends with so many people that have become volunteers and so they’ll always be my friends.”

Former Mayor Dan Pope served as chairman of United Way’s annual campaign in 2005.

“Glenn was able to always build support around doing what was best for the community,” Pope said. “I’m glad to be able to call him my friend.”

Pope says it was the relationships Cochran built that helped the organization continue to succeed through a recession and even a global pandemic.

“He does what he says he’s gonna do,” Pope said. “In this part of the world, a handshake and a yes sir, yes ma’am, goes a long way, and you know, Glenn Cochran is a, is a big, big part of this community.”

After so long serving the citizens of Lubbock and the surrounding area, Cochran said it was the community that made United Way so successful not the other way around.

“It is about the people,” Cochran said. “Our community is full of folks that are so caring, so generous, and want to help others. That independent spirit of not only West Texas but Lubbock folks in particular. I think there’s always been a great sort of community pride about the success of our local United Way and the work that we’ve done through the years.”

Now, Cochran says it is up to the next generation of leaders to continue a mission that gives people hope.

“Always leave a place better than you found it,” Cochran said. “I think I can hold my head high and say all these years later when I leave, I know it’s better than when I found it.”

United Way Board Chair Becky Palmer will appoint a search committee and begin selecting a new CEO.

Cochran will remain with United Way until that process is completed and a new CEO is named.

