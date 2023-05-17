Lubbock City Council seeking public input on Broadway rebuild project

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock City Council has opened a public survey as it considers the revitalization of Broadway, looking to gather input on how it should look and function.

That public input is required by city ordinance because of protections on the historic brick street.

Citizens have until June 4 at 5 p.m. to answer questions the City of Lubbock has included in the survey, including whether or not the council should even move forward with the rebuilding of Broadway.

It also asks how important three sections of Broadway are to the survey taker. Three sections under consideration include University Avenue to Avenue Q, Avenue Q to Avenue E and Avenue E to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. If all three are to be rebuilt, should the design be the same for all?

The survey then asks about the most important aspect of Broadway, maintaining the historic brick street, the design aesthetic or the ride quality.

Citizens are also asked to provide input about the materials that could be used, whether that should be brick, brick pavers or asphalt and concrete. Should those materials be in the driving lanes, parking spaces or intersections?

In addition to the online public survey, there will be a public meeting about the potential project at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, in City Council Chambers, Citizens Tower, 1314 Avenue K.

To take the public survey, click here. The deadline to take the survey is June 4 at 5 p.m.

