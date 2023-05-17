Medically Speaking
Man shot in Dollar General parking lot drove himself to hospital

Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the parking lot of Dollar General, 9604...
Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the parking lot of Dollar General, 9604 University Avenue, on Saturday afternoon.(Peyton Toups, KCBD)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man injured in a shooting over the weekend reportedly drove himself to the hospital after being shot.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 1 injured in shooting in Dollar General parking lot

On Saturday around 1:15 p.m., police were called to the Dollar General at 9604 University for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, they spoke with several witnesses who claimed two people arrived at the location, exited their vehicle and then shot into another vehicle, according to a police report. The two suspects then returned to their car and drove away. The car with the shooting victim also drove away from the scene.

Security footage provided by the store showed the altercation.

Officers arrived at Covenant Medical Center and found the shooting victim. He had been shot in his upper right arm and right side. He told police he did not know the two people who shot him. He stated he “got scared” and drove himself to the emergency room.

Police stated he was in stable condition after the shooting.

