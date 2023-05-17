Local Listings
The Matador Club Offers Entire Texas Tech Baseball Team NIL Deals

By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Tuesday, The Matador Club offered the entire Texas Tech baseball team five-figure NIL deals.

The Matador Club is an NIL collective led by a group of Texas Tech alumni.

Throughout the previous year, The Matador Club signed the entire Texas Tech football team (including walk ons), softball team, as well as additional student-athletes across a multitude of mens and womens sports.

Now, they have signed to the baseball team, which is one of the first teamwide NIL deals offered to a baseball team in the country.

The Matador Club asks players to use their name, image, and likeness, as well as online presence and physical time, to support local, Lubbock-based nonprofit organizations.

“We believe in the power of the team, not just on the field, but in life,” said one Matador Club Board Member.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

