Matt Dawson Act headed to governor’s desk, improving benefits for first responders

Matt Dawson
Matt Dawson(Matt Dawson)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - A state bill named for a Lubbock firefighter will now go to Governor Abbott’s desk to be passed into law.

The Matt Dawson Act passed in the state senate on Wednesday.

It was written by Lubbock Representatives Dustin Burrows and Carl Tepper, with Senator Charles Perry.

The bill will improve worker’s compensation benefits for first responders across the state who are permanently injured on duty.

Matt Dawson suffered a traumatic brain injury while while responding to a crash near I-27 in 2020.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Representatives file bill to improve benefits for first responders, named after Lubbock firefighter

