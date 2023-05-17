Matt Dawson Act headed to governor’s desk, improving benefits for first responders

AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - A state bill named for a Lubbock firefighter will now go to Governor Abbott’s desk to be passed into law.

The Matt Dawson Act passed in the state senate on Wednesday.

It was written by Lubbock Representatives Dustin Burrows and Carl Tepper, with Senator Charles Perry.

The bill will improve worker’s compensation benefits for first responders across the state who are permanently injured on duty.

Matt Dawson suffered a traumatic brain injury while while responding to a crash near I-27 in 2020.

